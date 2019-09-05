Bahamas reels from Dorian’s devastation

CHARLESTON: Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas with driving rain and fierce winds as it neared the US east coast yesterday after devastating the Bahamas and killing at least 20 people. Parts of downtown Charleston were flooded, with video footage showing people kayaking in the dark in gushing knee-deep water in the stately city on the coast of South Carolina. Trees bent in wind gusting in from the sea. Dozens of streets were reported closed as up to 20 inches of rain were forecast and forecasters warned of flash flooding.



As day broke, the Category 3 hurricane was 80 miles southeast of Charleston, moving north along the coast with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas, Georgia and elsewhere were under evacuation orders as the US girded for its taste of a storm that caused severe destruction in the Bahamas. Power has been knocked out to more than 80,000 customers in South Carolina, and at least 22 shelters have been set up for evacuees, the state emergency management agency said on Twitter.



On Wednesday Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least 20 people were known dead so far and he described the damage as nothing short of “generational devastation.” The US Coast Guard and Britain’s Royal Navy airlifted survivors and ferried in emergency supplies as floodwaters receded in the Bahamas. The United Nations said 70,000 people on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands were in “immediate need” of aid. Minnis also warned that looters will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law,” and said additional police and defense force officers had been deployed.



Shelter, safe drinking water, food and medicine were urgently needed for some 50,000 people on Grand Bahama and between 15,000 and 20,000 on Abaco, UN emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock said after a meeting with Minnis. “Speed is of the essence,” Red Cross official Stephen McAndrew said of rescue operations on the two northernmost islands in the Bahamas archipelago which were pummeled by one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record.



People on Grand Bahama used jet skis and boats to pluck victims from homes flooded and pulverized by the monster storm. US and British helicopters were conducting medical evacuations, aerial assessments to help coordinate relief efforts, and reconnaissance flights to assess the damage. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone to the Bahamian leader and pledged US assistance, the White House said. “A big section of the Bahamas was hit like few people have seen before,” Trump said. “They need a big hand.” Aerial footage showed scenes of catastrophic damage in Abaco with hundreds of homes missing roofs, cars submerged or overturned, widespread flooding and boats reduced to matchwood.



Lucky in Florida

As rescue efforts ramped up, Dorian rolled along the coasts of South and North Carolina, the NHC said. Dorian left Florida largely unscathed. “We got lucky in Florida, very, very lucky indeed,” Trump said. Life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding was expected along large parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast over the following days, the NHC said. The center predicted the Carolinas could be hit with dangerous storm surge of up to seven feet and six to 12 inches of rain.



Roberto Smith, who was born in Abaco but now lives in Florida, said he was worried about his family. “I spoke to my dad on the night of the hurricane, on Sunday night, and his roof blew up,” Smith told AFP. “I haven’t spoken to him since then. I am really worried. I can’t even eat.” “The island is devastated,” he added. “There is no power, no running water, no electricity.”



Truly shocking

The US Coast Guard said it had rescued 61 people, including 19 injured patients from Abaco island’s Marsh Harbor clinic who were flown to Nassau Tuesday. USAID, the US relief agency, said it was airlifting supplies such as plastic sheeting for shelter, hygiene kits and water from Miami. Larry Lewis, who runs Paradise Watersports in the city of Freeport on Grand Bahama, said most of the floodwaters had receded but some roads remained impassable. He said very few stores were open. “I saw a lot of people scrapping for something to eat,” he told AFP.



A British landing ship, the RFA Mounts Bay, launched boats carrying supplies for Marsh Harbour on Abaco and Britain’s Department for International Development said it had deployed a team of three humanitarian experts. “The clock is now ticking to get help to those in need,” British International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said. Dorian dumped as much as 30 inches of rain on the Bahamas, a former British colony.–AFP