By Sahar Moussa

Have you or a family member ever been in a situation where a donation of an organ, blood, or even money has saved your life? Lebanese philosopher and poet Gibran Kahlil Gibran said, “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.” To be honest, I did not know how important donation is until my father was hospitalized in Lebanon – and he needed blood urgently. It was because of family members and strangers that my father’s life was saved, and for this, I will always be grateful.

In Islam, donating money to charity is considered a great virtue. Not only money, even a very small act of kindness can be considered a charity. Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) said, “Your smile to your brother is a charity. Your removal of stones, thorns or bones from the paths of people is a charity. To act justly between two people is a charity. To help a man with his mount, lifting him onto it or hoisting up his belongings onto it, is a charity and a good word is a charity.” (Al-Bukhari, Muslim)

As for organ donation, it is a ‘special gift’ to help another person who needs a transplant to live. One organ donor can save up to eight lives. In my opinion, organ donation is the greatest gift; it is selfless, noble and self-sacrifice anyone can give whether they are alive or dead. An organ could be someone’s missing piece. When you die, your organs could help someone to stay alive.

Kuwait’s law prohibits the trafficking of human organs, but allows free organ donation. Organ transplant is a very successful treatment for patients with end-stage organ failure. However, it does rely on human compassion. In the past two decades, Muslim scholars from around the world have convened to discuss the permissibility of organ donation. Most sharia councils have concluded that organ donation is allowed, and indeed recommended in Islam. Most scholars hold the opinion that organ donation is permissible given the following conditions:

1. The donor is not harmed by the donation.

2. The recipient requires the organ in order to live or to perform an essential function.

3. The donor’s body, whether living or dead, is respected and treated with dignity.

4. The donor gives his or her organs freely.

5. The organs are not bought or sold.

I personally believe that everybody has an obligation towards one another and people should stand by each other and help in any way they can. In any donation, be sure that it is serving justice, balance and kindness for the good of the society.

If you are willing to be an organ donor, you can go to Kuwait Transplant Society in Al-Rawdah, Block 3, Abu Hayan Al-Tawhidi Street, Avenue 37, House 18. There, you can fill in the membership donation form and pick up the donation card at the same time. For more information, you can contact the association on the following numbers:

+965/22520147

+965/22520230

+965/ 50809482

We should know by now that every individual’s act matters, and if you decide to become a registered organ donor, know that by doing so, you can make a huge impact, a big difference and most importantly, you can save lives.

