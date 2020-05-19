Nawara Fattahova

Walking during the curfew’s exercise hours is one of the few pleasures afforded to everyone living under the lockdown. It’s also gladdening to see an increase in the number of pet owners and those out walking their dogs during the outdoor time. That pleasure can be ruined, however, when one steps in the poo of a pet dog, left on the street by an irresponsible owner.

In the last decade, Kuwait’s attitude toward owning pets and especially dogs has changed considerably, and many individuals and families now keep a dog in their home. But some still do not understand the basic rules and etiquettes of dog walking, and especially of cleaning up after their beloved pets. Stepping in poo is an all too common likelihood nowadays, especially now during the pandemic and total curfew, when everyone is out at the same time and walking on the same streets in the neighborhood.

Walk around many neighborhoods at the end of the curfew hour and you will find piles of dog feces in the middle of the street, on the pavement, in the grass, on the verge at the edge of the road and sometimes even in the parking lots. Too many dog owners simply don’t care to clean up after their dog, and leave the waste in public places.

In Europe, the US and other countries, such anti-social and irresponsible behavior is not acceptable, and there are fines for those who fail to clean up after their pets. Also, there are trash bins in all public areas and near sidewalks and often stands with plastic gloves so dog owners can use remove the waste from the road hygienically.

All of this is still not available in Kuwait in the present time. And people are not so dedicated to keep public places clean, so they don’t carry garbage bags to clean the waste of their pets. Also, they don’t feel this is an obligation as they leave it on the public cleaners who collect garbage from streets.

But as the popularity of pet ownership grows in Kuwait, there needs to be regulations with regards to the responsibilities of pet ownership. Regulations on littering in public places and other similar rules related to preserving cleanness of public places can be applied. It is a simple matter of carrying a few plastic trash bags in the pocket and cleaning up afterwards. This will continue to encourage dog ownership in Kuwait, maintain the cleanliness and health of Kuwait’s streets and public spaces and keep the bottom of everyone’s shoes clean.