KUWAIT: The health ministry said a fire started in the doctors’ break room on the ground floor of Mubarak Hospital yesterday morning. It said the incident did not disrupt normal work. Meanwhile, a statement by Kuwait Fire Force said there were no injuries as Hawally, Salmiya and Shuhada responded and carried out the necessary ventilation. Deputy Fire Force Chief for Fighting Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Nasser inspected the site in the presence of Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha.

Meanwhile, firemen rescued two Kuwaiti teenagers after they were stuck in a muddy area in Sulaibikhat beach yesterday. Shuwaikh and Sea Rescue Fire Stations’ men responded to an emergency call reporting that two persons were stuck in mud when they were walking on the beach, while a third person was able to free himself. The two were freed successfully and are in good health, Kuwait Fire Force said.