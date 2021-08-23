KUWAIT: Djibouti’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Ali Moumin commended yesterday the State of Kuwait’s “indiscriminate” humanitarian assistance around the world, helping needy regardless of their race or faith. Kuwait’s philanthropic action spreads around the globe during crises, Moumin said after meeting with Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Board Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

He said he visited Dr Sayer to express gratitude for KRCS for extending humanitarian assistance to Djibouti. Moumin, who commended “historic and distinguished ties with Kuwait, called for boosting partnership between Kuwait and Djibouti Red Crescents in terms of training and relief. Dr Sayer said humanitarian work was facing many challenges, and called for doubling efforts to cement effectiveness of philanthropy. – KUNA