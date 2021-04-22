KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has contacted health authorities to discuss the possibility of reopening direct flights between Kuwait and Egypt for Kuwaiti nationals and their first degree relatives, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday.

The recommendation came based on national carriers’ request in hopes of revitalizing the commercial flight sector, especially that it serve Kuwaiti students in Egypt who currently have to return home via a third country, Aviation Director at DGCA Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.