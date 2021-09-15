KUWAIT: Head of the Diplomatic Women’s Committee Eshata Thomas, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone, hosted a meeting at her residence in the presence of the Ambassador of Republic of Chad Batoul Zakaria and the Honorary Chairperson of the Committee Sheikha Halah Bader Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Among the attendees were the President of the committee Madam Rouba Ouro, spouse of the Ambassador of Republic of Togo and Kady Al-Kharousi, spouse of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the committee’s advisor Narjis Al-Shatti, and Fouzia Abdul Basit, media and public relations officer for DWC and other committee members.

The committee discussed programs and activities for the new cultural season 2021/2022 with the return of normal life after coronavirus pandemic. The DWC’s new season program will have many cultural exchange activities with a group of participant countries including State of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Republic of Pakistan, Republic of South Africa, and the countries of Balkan region.

The Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters Dr Kamel Al-Abduljaleel promised NCCAL’s cooperation with DWC, encouraging its distinguished and diverse activities throughout the previous years. The new season programs have also been prepared in cooperation with civil society institutions in Kuwait to participate in DWC’s cultural exchange season activities. There will also be cooperation with the United Nations office in Kuwait under UN’s training and sustainable development program through DWC volunteer work.

At the end of the meeting, the head of DWC, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone thanked the members for preparing wonderful program for the season 2021-2022 that achieves the goals of the committee, hopping for the normal and healthy life would return to the whole world, and together we would achieve success that honors the goals of the committee.