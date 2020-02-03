KUWAIT: A joint Kuwaiti-Filipino committee convenes yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the Philippines are mutually committed to put in place proper procedures over the recruitment of domestic labor, said a Kuwaiti diplomat yesterday. A joint Kuwaiti-Filipino committee convened over the course of two days to discuss the matter, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Sami Al-Hamad said in a statement.

Both countries are committed to reach a deal over the recruitment of domestic workers from Philippines, Hamad added. During the talks, attended by Kuwaiti and Filipino diplomats, both sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that the rights of Kuwait’s Filipino workers are protected, he added. – KUNA