KUWAIT: Restaurants and coffee shops can receive customers for dine-in only from 5:00 am until 8:00 pm from Sunday, the committee in charge of implementing health measures said. After 8:00 pm, only takeaway and home delivery orders are permitted, the committee’s head and Municipality Director-General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said in a statement.

The committee cautioned all restaurants and coffee shops to abide by health precautionary measures, namely ensuring customers make a booking prior to their visit in order to avoid crowding. Restaurants and cafes have also been told to conduct temperature checks of employees daily and of customers upon entry.

Other measures include ensuring that customers use electronic payment methods instead of cash and commit to social distancing. The committee noted that these measures will face constant review, with future decisions taken based on overall health conditions in the country. – KUNA