KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, has recently received HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996), which is a United States legislation that provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information. The law has emerged into greater prominence in recent years with the proliferation of health data breaches caused by cyber-attacks and ransomware attacks on health insurers and providers.

Compliancy Group LLC has supervised and overseen Dasman Diabetes Institute’s compliance since July of 2019. Dasman Diabetes Institute has completed their Compliance Audits for 2019. The annual HIPAA Self Audits and documentation show the Company is making a Good Faith Effort in complying with the HIPAA federal regulations. Dasman Diabetes Institute records show that the Security Rules for administrative, physical and technical safeguards, as well as policy, procedure and documentation requirements for 2019 have been completed.