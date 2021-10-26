KUWAIT: Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) signed a cooperation agreement with the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped (KSH) to provide primary healthcare services for persons with severe disabilities who reside at the Association. On this occasion, DHAMAN CEO Thamer Arab, said that this cooperation agreement represents a partnership that comes in the context of DHAMAN’s efforts to provide high-quality healthcare to all segments of society, based on its vision of its holistic societal role and its care for people with special needs as an integral part of society in compliance with the vision of a New Kuwait 2035.

He added that through this agreement, DHAMAN will provide healthcare services at KSH’s headquarters, including medical examinations, reviewing sick cases, periodic visits and dental consultations, providing training programs for nurses working at the Association, as well as organizing awareness lectures with the Association’s participation.

He noted that DHAMAN is executing several programs for different groups of society to implement its goal of raising healthcare indicators by encouraging preventive health and increasing awareness of its importance, conditions and requirements, especially that such community efforts are part of the global healthcare standards of Joint Commission International (JCI) being applied by DHAMAN in different fields.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of KSH Dr. Elham Al Hamdan, expressed appreciation and gratitude for this initiative with DHAMAN, the leading organization in providing healthcare services, which expresses its commitment to its societal responsibility and role.

She added that for 50 years, KSH has been providing integrated health care, educational and rehabilitation services for children with disabilities of all nationalities, free of charge, and this agreement came as a result of our collective commitment to building strong relationships with community partners, and local organizations to share experiences and serve people with disabilities in the best possible way, in light of our mission of providing innovative and accessible care, education, and support to enrich and provide lasting positive change to the lives of the people we serve.