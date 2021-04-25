KUWAIT: Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) reiterated its congratulations to all citizens and residents of Kuwait on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, announcing an update in the working hours of its primary healthcare centers as DHAMAN continues providing a range of medical services during the partial curfew throughout this holy month.

DHAMAN noted that its Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in Hawalli and Farwaniya will receive patients in two shifts during daytimes and evenings. The first shift is from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, while the second shift is from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am. As for DHAMAN Dhajeej PHC, it will only be operational to receive patients during the daytime shift from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Acting Manager of Medical Services at DHAMAN Dr Fatema Bendhafari explained that the services of these PHCs from Saturday to Thursday include family medicine, chronic diseases, dental services and other specialties related to integrated healthcare. Bendhafari added that “Tatamman” service, which includes medical consultations by phone or video with a specialized doctor, remains available, as well as to the home visit service that is provided by highly qualified medical staff in a range of specialties and integrated medical services.

Bendhafari clarified that to accommodate the citizens and residents of Kuwait, medical consultations are provided in several languages at all centers, during home visits and remotely through “Tatamman” service. Stressing the need to follow the various official guidelines related to partial curfew, DHAMAN called on all patients wishing to visit its PHCs during the evening, to obtain a medical permit via the link (curfew.paci.gov.kw/request/create) and choose the center to be visited in Hawalli or Farwaniya, while making sure to confirm arrival at the center through the Curfew Permits application.