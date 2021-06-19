KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Faris, and Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah visited Friday the new Kuwait Airport project. The visit came to stand on the project’s progress and discuss ways to overcome all the challenges, the Ministry of Public Works said in a press release. The project represents one of the largest development plans in the country and aims to implement the standards of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) at the gold level, as it will become the first passenger building in the world to achieve this level of environmental accreditation, said the ministry. The building’s concrete structure will provide thermal mass, while the roof includes large solar panels, it added. —KUNA