Kuwait’s desert camping season is off to a great start. Desert camping offers a fun, relaxing way for families to gather, enjoy the great outdoors during the best weather of the year. Around 1,000 licenses have been issued by the municipality this season, with each applicate receiving an area of 1,000 square meters.

But there are also many dangers and campers should be aware of their environment, make sure not to leave fires unattended or sleep in sealed tents with heaters on. Campers are also responsible for protecting the environment and cleaning up after themselves. People should avoid building any structures with cement at their campsites and must not litter or damage the soil. According to environment law no. 42/2016, environmental violations can result in heavy fines – up to KD 5,000.

Photos by Yasser Al Zayyat