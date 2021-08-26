KUWAIT: Desert camping will be allowed this year in Kuwait from November 15, 2021 according to statements by Ahmed Abdullah Al-Manfouhi, Director General of Kuwait Municipality. Camping in the desert was prohibited last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though, many people set up tents and held gatherings during the day or picnics in desert areas.

Camping in the desert during the winter months is a popular past-time for locals and residents. The Municipality organizes camping areas, requiring campers to register in advance for a spot and pay a deposit amount toward the cost of post-camping cleanup.