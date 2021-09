KUWAIT: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri met yesterday with Australian Ambassador to Kuwait Jonathan Gilbert, US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. During the meeting, the three ambassadors presented an overview of the US, UK and Australia security pact (AUKUS) along with its goals.

They also reviewed regional and international developments, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs Ambassador Ayham Abdullatif Al-Omar, and Deputy Assistant for Foreign Minister for American Affairs Salah Al-Haddad attended the meeting. – KUNA