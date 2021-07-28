KUWAIT: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Majdi Al-Dhafiri met yesterday with the Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani and outgoing Ambassador of Canada Louis-Pierre Emond. In the reception with Irani, Dhafiri discussed with the Ambassador means to develop ties between Kuwait and Iran.

Meanwhile, Dhafiri commended in his meeting with Emond the efforts of the outgoing Canadian Ambassador, wishing him the best in his future endeavors. Ayham Al-Omar, Assistant Minister for the Affairs of the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office attended both meetings. – KUNA