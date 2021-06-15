KUWAIT: Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri participated in the celebration held by the Secretary General of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) yesterday, via video conferencing, on the 19th anniversary of the establishment of the organization.

Al-Dhafiri delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), which was established in 2002 and grouped 34 members. He also underlined the importance of strengthening the dialogue mechanism and cooperation among its members.

The Assistant Foreign Minister of Turkey and the Secretary-General of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue also delivered speeches in which they addressed the importance of the dialogue as a mechanism for cooperation between Asian countries and coordination to enhance that cooperation. – KUNA