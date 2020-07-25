His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday addressed a message of thanks and gratitude to US President Donald Trump for sending a US Air Force plane to fly HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the US to complete his post-surgery treatment. In the cable, HH Sheikh Nawaf expressed sincere appreciation to Trump for his kind gesture, which reflected historical and firm relations between both friendly countries, wishing him well and progress and prosperity for the US.

HH the Amir arrived on Thursday in the United States and is in a stable condition to complete medical treatment. The Amir was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Upon arrival, HH the Amir was received by Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Nawaf also received a handwritten message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressing his greetings and wishes for the speedy recovery and wellbeing of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah. The UN chief expressed his appreciation of HH the Amir’s efforts in continuing to strengthen relations with the UN and support its various functions, his leadership and decisive work to promote regional stability and his hopes to continue close cooperation in support of joint action aimed at furthering peace and security in the region and beyond. In response, HH the Deputy Amir expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm sentiments, underlining Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to the UN and its efforts to maintain global security and stability.

Meanwhile, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said on Friday that a photo circulated on social media and purported to be of HH the Amir is “untrue”. The minister emphasized that everyone should seek accuracy and obtain news and photos from the Amiri Diwan and official outlets. Anyone who fails to do so could face legal accountability. Sheikh Ali prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow perpetual good health and wellbeing on HH the Amir and to protect him from any harm. — KUNA