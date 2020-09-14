KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (center) meets with Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh (left), and Chief of the State Security Bureau Major General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh at Seif Palace yesterday. During the meeting, minister Saleh presented to His Highness the Deputy Amir Major General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his appointment as Chief of the State Security Bureau.

Minister Saleh also presented the new State Security Bureau chief to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA