KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday the Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Jassem Al-Sager. His Highness the Deputy Amir also received Kuwait Airways Corporation Chairman Ali Mohammad Al-Dakhan and members of the Board of Directors on re-operating flights after stopping due to the coronavirus pandemic. They explained to His Highness the Deputy Amir the obstacles that the company faced during the pandemic’s peak, their future plans and upgrading services to its customers, while His Highness wished the company further success.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Pope Francis of the Vatican yesterday on the successful surgery he had recently, wishing him a long healthy life. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Pope Francis.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed Monday a cable of condolences to emperor of Japan Naruhito and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga over the victims of the landslide that hit West of Tokyo. In the cable, His Highness wished the injured speedy recovery and hoped for Japan to overcome effects of this natural disaster. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to Cyprus President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, expressing his heartfelt sorrow over the tragic wild fires in Limassol and Laranca regions. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Cyprus leadership expressing similar sentiments.

The blaze, which began Saturday afternoon outside the village of Arakapas, spread quickly amid strong winds and forced the evacuation of at least eight mountain villages, destroying homes and scorching 55 square kilometers (21 square miles) of pine forest and orchards. “We are experiencing the most destructive fire since the founding of the Cyprus republic,” Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said, adding that 50 homes were damaged so far. – KUNA