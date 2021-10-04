KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Saudi State Minister and Cabinet member Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, who is on an official visit to Kuwait. Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and other state officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting Saudi minister at yesterday Bayan Palace as well. Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekhil, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud and other officials attended the meeting.

In other news, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince phoned on Sunday Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman over Shaheen hurricane which hit some areas in the Sultanate. In the call, His Highness the Deputy Amir conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sultan Haitham, wishing him everlasting health. His Highness Sheikh Mishal also carried the Amir’s instructions to the Sultan on Kuwait and Kuwaitis’ support, and sympathy with, to Oman and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal said Kuwait puts all possible potentials to help Oman face the hurricane and overcome its effects. In addition, His Highness the Deputy Amir extended condolences of His Highness the Amir to Sultan Haitham and Omani people as well as the victims’ families of this devastating hurricane. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the victims’ souls, wishing a rapid recovery to those wounded, and further progress and protection to the Sultanate under the wise leadership of Sultan Haitham.

Meanwhile, Sultan Haitham expressed appreciation to His Highness the Amir, and to His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince for this good initiative and support to Oman. Sultan Haitham said this embodies the deep-rooted ties and bonds between Kuwait and Oman, wishing permanent well-being to His Highness the Amir, and His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince. He also wished Kuwait further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah also had a phone call yesterday with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister of Defense Affairs Shehab Al-Saeed, expressing his condolences on the victims of the hurricane. During the phone call, Sheikh Hamad conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Deputy Amir the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister to the Sultanate, affirming their instructions to devote Kuwait Armed Forces efforts to help the Sultanate in every way possible, a statement by the army chief of staff command said. Sheikh Hamad also affirmed the historical ties between the two countries and wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded.

In the meantime, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent cables of condolences to Chairman of Oman’s State Council Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Khalili and Chairman of Shura Council Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali. In the two cables, Ghanem expressed his sincere sympathy on the victims of the Shaheen hurricane. He hoped that Omani people would overcome the repercussions and effects of this natural disaster as much as possible. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the victims’ souls, wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded. – KUNA