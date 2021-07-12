KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hailed the strong Kuwaiti-Turkish ties yesterday. The remarks were made during the visit of Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop and his accompanying delegation. His Highness expressed his joy over Sentop’s visit, noting that the two countries share historic diplomatic relations that started in 57 years ago.

Kuwait’s Embassy opened in 1971 in the capital Ankara, said His Highness the Crown Prince, adding that Kuwaitis will never forget Turkey’s support to their country during the Iraqi Invasion and its participation in the liberation. He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan for his notable support to Kuwait throughout the years.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal also hailed the two countries cooperation on different levels including politics, economy, security and commerce. He also mentioned the love Kuwaiti tourists have for Turkey, which they consider as their second home. The rise in trade and exports between the two countries is part of the strong economic ties, he said.

He expressed his joy over Kuwait’s growing investments in Turkey, adding that Turkish companies also played a role in building Kuwait’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, His Highness the Deputy Amir spoke of the role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), launched in Turkey in 1979, in financing projects to aid the country in meeting the health, educational and economic and social needs of Syrian refugees.

In the meantime, Sentop expressed his joy over the visit, which was by an invitation from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. He conveyed the greetings of President Erdogan and the Turkish people to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sentop added that Turkey and Kuwait must exert further efforts to develop their relations and cooperation in all fields. He noted that he had received Speaker Ghanem in January 2020 and had held fruitful meetings in Ankara and Istanbul. The Turkish parliament had formed the Turkish-Kuwaiti friendship group as a priority, said Sentop, hoping that Kuwait’s assembly would also make haste in forming the group for further cooperation between the two parliaments.

Moreover, the Speaker affirmed that he is working with Al-Ghanem to create bigger support for the Palestinian cause. He added that he hopes his country would host the meeting of the Palestinian committee of the parliaments of member-countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in October. Sentop also spoke of the visit of Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs last April, where they discussed the meeting of the partnership council for cooperation between the two countries.

The visit included setting a road map for the council and discussed cooperation in defensive military industries. Turkey is set to organize the 15th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2021 in August and Kuwait will take part in the event, he said. Sentop asked for Kuwait’s support for Turkey’s initiative to open Yunus Emre Institute, a topic that Erdogan and His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had discussed in 2017. The institute is a cultural center that will boost the two sides’ relations in the field, he noted.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had received at Bayan Palace yesterday the visiting Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop with his official delegation. Speaker Ghanem attended the meeting, in addition to senior officials of the Amiri Diwan.

Speaker Ghanem had met his Turkish counterpart earlier at his office, and the two officials held a meeting focusing on means to boost cooperation between both nations in various levels, especially in the parliamentary domain. The two top parliamentarians also discussed the urge to unite stances towards various Islamic issues on the international and continental parliamentary arenas.

Turkish Speaker Sentop had arrived in Kuwait late Sunday in an official two-day visit to the country. The Turkish guest was received at the airport by Secretary of Kuwait’s National Assembly Farz Al-Daihani, Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Ayse Koytak and Secretary General of Kuwait’s National Assembly Adel Al-Loughanit. – KUNA