KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired, at Seif Palace on Monday, a meeting grouping Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) officials. During the meeting, Dr Khaled Ali Mohammad Al-Fadhel was chosen as KFAS Director General.

The meeting was attended by the following board members: Justice Dhari Abdullah Al-Othman, Mustafa Al-Shimali, Dr Abdullah Yousef Al-Ghunaim, Sheikh Dr Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Dr Ibrahim Rashed Al-Reshdan and Dr Amani Sulaiman Bouqmaz. Their presence marked the new board lineup. His Highness Sheikh Mishal advised KFAS’s new leaders to back up scientific and technological sectors for the sake of further progress.

Moreover, he urged for encouraging research, knowledge seeking, innovation and creativity in the State of Kuwait with aim of creating a scientific entity based on most advanced research means for boosting citizens’ capacities in various scientific realms.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal also urged them to work as a team and cooperate for drawing up schemes and strategies designed to elevate the name of the State of Kuwait aloft at various regional and international quarters, wishing them best of luck. – KUNA