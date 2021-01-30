By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: State Minister for Housing Affairs and State Minister for Services Affairs Abdullah Marafi issued a ministerial decision to charge an airport service fee of KD 3 on departure and KD 2 on arrival, which will be added to the airline ticket price of each passenger. The decision will be effective June 1, 2021.

According to Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) Spokesman Saad Al-Otaibi, the charges are based on an earlier decision. “These fees were approved a long time ago and are basically a reduction of the old KD 8 charges (KD 4 on departure and KD 4 on arrival). In fact, KD 5 is one of the lowest airport fees in the world. The decision will be effective from June 1 and applies on all passengers,” Otaibi told Kuwait Times yesterday.