KUWAIT: The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to affect unvaccinated people who make up the majority of patients in hospitals and intensive care units in Kuwait, head of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 Dr Khaled Al-Jarallah said yesterday. Kuwait had listed 26 deaths on Friday and Thursday as the country continues to battle a spike in new cases which have climbed by over 3,700 within the same two-day period.

On Friday, Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases jumped by 1,895 to 360,406 as deaths rose by 16 to 1,995, according to the health ministry. Kuwait had reported 1,824 new cases and 10 deaths the day before. The number of active cases jumped from 18,703 on Thursday to 18,807 on Friday, while patients in intensive care units reached 296 on Friday, up from 294 the day before. On the other hand, total recoveries reached 339,604 after 1,775 fresh recoveries were announced Friday and 1,707 the day before. – KUNA