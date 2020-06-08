



KUWAIT: Despite the curfew, LOYAC’s Academy for Performance Arts (LAPA) is preparing to launch a package of youth programs and workshops including ‘Al-Jawhar’ programs which comprises of a number of media workshops. The first episode will be presented by Lebanese media figure Jezail Khouri.

The program will be launched today with a presentation of a workshop on media arts and interviews with participants from Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan. It will be on for two hours, five days a week through the ‘Zoom’ app.





In addition, LAPA is preparing to launch its annual summer camp for juniors, teenagers and families under the title of ‘All For the Universe’. The five-week camp will be on in the period of June 23 till July 28 providing participants with outstanding opportunities to practice a mixture of arts and sports mainly focusing on the universe and man’s role in protecting it. The workshops will be presented for three hours Sundays-Wednesdays via Zoom.

The third program is the second edition of the ‘Theatre Sanctuary’ and will be on for three months starting July 20 under the same motto presenting a number of theatrical workshops including writing (by the Syrian scriptwriter, Dr Mamdouh Hamadah), followed by a workshop on documentary theatre by Sahar Afeef, a Cinograhpy workshop by Dr Khalifa Al-Hajeri, a comedy workshop by the Italian artist, Fabrizio, a Vocal workshop by Many Fox, a monologue workshop by Sara Attallah and a theatre production workshop presented by LOYAC’s chairperson, Farea Al-Saqqaf.

Notably, LAPA is always keen on offering some scholarships and free workshops for some LOYAC members in Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan. It has also launched the ‘Mob Art Kuwait’ program by the beginning of Ramadan and is still on as a humane and charity program addressing children of needy families in Kuwait. All LAPA programs can be reached at: https://lapa.loyac.org/ and Instagram account at: lapaloyac.