KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday went on inspection visit to the 26th Al-Soor Brigade in the northern region. He was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Fahd Al-Nasser. The Chief of Staff said in a press statement that the Minister of Defense was received by the Commander of the Land Force, Major General Muhammad Al-Dhafiri, and a number of leaders of the Land Force.

The minister conveyed greetings and appreciation from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He stressed on the members of the land force to continue their efforts and to “serve this benevolent country.” – KUNA