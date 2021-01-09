KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah visited yesterday the Mohammad Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, where he met Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen Fahad Al-Nasser and top army brass.

The minister was then given a detailed presentation on the naval force’s tasks and duties, in addition to its level of preparation and current coordination with the Interior Ministry’s coastguards, the Ministry of Defense’s Moral Guidance Department said in a press statement.

Sheikh Hamad conveyed to the navy forces greetings of Kuwait’s leadership, and expressed gratitude for their “sincere efforts” in protecting Kuwait and its territorial waters. He also highlighted the importance of joint drills and operations between Kuwait’s navy and that of other countries “especially in light of the circumstances the region is witnessing, which require maintaining a high level of alert constantly.”