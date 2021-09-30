KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah said yesterday military police was a “role model in discipline” and they contributed to success of missions of the army. Sheikh Hamad, during a visit to Military Police Command, said order and discipline in military were key to advancement and development of armies, a statement by the army chief of staff command said. He commanded the military police personnel for excelling in their duties.

Sheikh Hamad was briefed about tasks and missions of the military police, and their role in maintaining discipline among army units, in addition to how to protect very important persons. He conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA