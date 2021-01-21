KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday visited the Nawaf Al-Ahmad Air Base and Ali Al-Salem Air Base, as part of an inspection tour of Kuwait Air Force. Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Nasser and several senior officers accompanied the minister in the visit.

On his arrival, Deputy Premier was received by Kuwait Air Force Commander Staff Brigadier General Bandar Al-Mezyen and a number of Kuwait Air Force officers. He welcomed the deputy premier and expressed his appreciation of this visit, which reflected Sheikh Hamad’s keenness on his duties towards the ministry and Kuwait that will help all Kuwait Air Force personnel to provide maximum effort. Also during the tour, the deputy premier listened to a detailed presentation of Kuwait Air Force’s duties and tasks that are related to supporting different Kuwait Army units.

Meanwhile, the minister conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings and appreciation to all Kuwait Air Force personnel, as he also relayed salutes from His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Defense Ministry said in a press statement. Furthermore, the minister recalled the sacrifices of Kuwait Air Force personnel during Operation Desert Storm, which Kuwait had marked the 30th anniversary recently.