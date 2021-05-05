KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday paid an inspecting visit to the Armed Forces’ operations and plans authority. The minister was received by Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff General for the operations and plans authority Maj Gen Waleed Al-Sordi and some senior officials, the Kuwaiti Army’s directorate of moral guidance and public relations said in a statement. The minister was given a detailed presentation on the missions and duties made by the authority that target all operations and activities in the army, it added.

Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaber extolled the use of modern sciences and managing high-capability centers that facilitate managing varied crises that may face them, according to the statement. He also commended skills of the authority’s staff in using the latest scientific methods to ensure information security and deal with it accurately, it noted.

He urged the authority’s staff to achieve continued development, upgrading and excellence in their missions so as to reach desired goals to be ready to carry out missions and duties they assume. The minister finally wished them success to serve the dear homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince. – KUNA