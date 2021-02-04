KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday visited the Kuwaiti Amiri Guard Authority, which is part of the Kuwait Armed Forces. Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Nasser and several senior officers accompanied the minister in the visit.

On his arrival, Deputy Premier was received by the head of the Kuwaiti Amiri Guard Authority Staff Brigadier General Hamad Al-Saleh and a number of authority officials. He welcomed the deputy premier and expressed his appreciation of this visit, which reflected Sheikh Hamad’s keenness on his duties towards the ministry and Kuwait that will help all authority personnel to provide maximum effort. Also during the tour, the deputy premier listened to a detailed presentation on the authority’s duties and tasks.

Meanwhile, the minister conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings and appreciation to all Kuwaiti Amiri Guard Authority personnel, as he also relayed salutes from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Defense Ministry said in a press statement.

Furthermore, the minister recalled the sacrifices of Kuwait Army personnel during the 1990/91 Iraqi Invasion, as Kuwait celebrates the 30th anniversary of liberation and 60th anniversary of independence this month.