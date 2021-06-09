KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received yesterday the US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski. During the meeting, both sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, said the General Staff of the Army in a press statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Head of the Military Cooperation Office at the US Embassy in the country, Brigadier General Darren Slayton. – KUNA