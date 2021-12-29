KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah expressed yesterday his deepest thanks and gratitude to His highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for renewing their trust in reassigning him in this position. This confidence is a source of pride, posing a great responsibility, and “I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow upon me with guidance to fulfil my duties,” Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaber said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Defense. He thanked the former Cabinet ministers, who performed well and exerted all possible efforts to serve their beloved country with great sincerity, wishing them everlasting success in the upcoming responsibilities they will shoulder.

The Defense Minister congratulated the new ministers for being trust worthy of the political leadership, adding that he is looking forward to work with them in as one team, under the leadership of the Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. “We should offer all potentials and capabilities to serve our beloved country,” he added, stressing on the importance of cooperation with National Assembly MPs, upon principles of justice and equality, sanctity of public money, and protecting it from any abuse or waste. The Defense Minister, on behalf of all personnel at the Defense Ministry, renewed the promise to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister to serve the safety and stability of the country and to sacrifice the most precious for it. —KUNA