KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah planted sprouts at the premises of the Mechanized Liberation Brigade-6 of the Kuwaiti Army yesterday, setting an example on keenness on the environment. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad was greeted upon arrival at the compound of Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy by ranking officers. This initiative is part of Sheikh Nasser’s vision, aimed at promoting awareness among the ministry personnel about necessity to beautify the sites of military services for sake of safeguarding Kuwait’s environment. Sheikh Nasser has personally taken part in planting the small plants, along with non-commissioned officers at the academy courtyards. – KUNA