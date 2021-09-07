KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received yesterday a written letter from his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar inviting him to visit Turkey.

According to a press statement by the General Staff, the Kuwaiti minister received the invitation during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Ayse Koytak.

He expressed his appreciation for the invitation and for the efforts made by the Turkish embassy in Kuwait which reflects the deep ties between the two countries. – KUNA