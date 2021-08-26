KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received a letter from the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, which included an invitation for him to visit the Kingdom.

This came according to a press statement by the Ministry of Defense when Hamad Jaber Al-Ali received in his office yesterday morning the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud.

The Defense Minister deeply thanked Prince Mohammad bin Salman, appreciating this invitation that he accepted. During the meeting, they discussed the strength of the historical ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, as well as both countries’ keenness to strengthen and develop them in various fields. – AFP