KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received a phone call from the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During the call, both sides discussed issues of joint interest, a host of topics regarding the regional and international arenas, according to a statement released by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense yesterday.

Minister Sheikh Hamad, during the call, invited his US counterpart to visit Kuwait, underscoring depth of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and their mutual keenness on boosting these bonds. He thanked secretary Austin for the call that depicted the US keenness on cementing cooperation and joint action between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America. – KUNA