KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday held talks with ambassadors of Ukraine, the UK and Belgium; Balanutsa Oleksandr, Michael Davenport and Leo Peeter respectively, on cooperation between Kuwait and the envoys’ countries.

Kuwait Army said in a press statement that the minister held discussions with the envoys in separate meetings in his office. The talks dealt with means of cementing cooperation, joint action and latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

Later in the day, the minister met with Chairman of Kuwait Airways Captain Ali Al-Dokhan, examining some topics. The meeting was attended by the Defense Ministry’s Acting Undersecretary Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwait Airways Deputy Chairman Faisal Al-Gharib and Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Officer Adel Al-Sanea. – KUNA