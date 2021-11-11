KUWAIT: The minister of defense yesterday affirmed keenness on fully overhauling the ministry’s facilities and improving services for personnel and their families in gratitude for their patriotic role of defending the homeland.

Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the newly-built extension of the central market for defense personnel, according to a statement by the defense ministry.

The minister, during his visit to the site, was briefed by the head of the central market Col Abdullah Al-Fahad, underscoring a plan to secure high-quality commodities at competitive prices. – KUNA