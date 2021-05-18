KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday inquired in an audio-visual contact about status of the Kuwaiti forces partaking in the “Operation Restore Hope” in Saudi Arabia and Kuwaiti Army personnel in the joint forces in Bahrain.

The kingdom security has remained inseparable from security and stability of the State of Kuwait, Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad stated, according to a Kuwait Army statement, noting that he conveyed greetings from Their Highnesses the Amir and the Crown Prince to the Kuwaiti forces. The Kuwaiti military forces have always supported the armed forces in the other GCC countries, the Kuwaiti defense minister affirmed.

The audio-visual contact was attended by the Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Fahad Al-Nasser and a number of senior military commanders. Later on, the minister met a number of ranking officers, expressing belated congratulations for Eid Al-Fitr and lauding the personnel for their dedication to serving the homeland. – KUNA