KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah praised efforts exerted by Qatari Ambassador Bandar bin Mohammad Al-Attiya in bolstering cooperation and joint work between the two countries. The remarks were made in a statement by Kuwait’s Army Chief of Staff office, after a meeting between the two officials.

The minister expressed best wishes for the ambassador due to ending his tenure in the country, adding best wishes and success for the State of Qatar. The meeting was attended by Ministry of Defense Acting Undersecretary Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. – KUNA