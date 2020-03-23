KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets with top officials to discuss precautions against the spread of coronavirus. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Sunday with top officials the package of measures that have been enforced in the country against the novel pandemic, coronavirus. Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour met with Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Nahham, Undersecretary of the National Guard Lieutenant General Hashim Al-Rifai and Director General of Kuwait’s Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, discussing precautions that have been taken in implementation of the cabinet decisions to face spread of coronavirus.

The army said in a statement that the officials discussed during the meeting coordination and joint action by the ministries of defense and interior, the guards and the fire department, as part of the fight against the pandemic. Sheikh Ahmad was briefed during the meeting about measures taken by the various security sectors to back up all state departments in the emergency situation. The discussions also dealt with preparing new quarantines.

Enforce the law

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh said Sunday that security forces and Kuwait National Guard personnel would enforce the law during the partial curfew, which aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Saleh made the remarks during a field tour at major cross-roads and highways to see first-hand compliance with the daily curfew, which was imposed by the government to start from 5:00 pm until 4:00 am, the Ministry of interior said in a statement.

Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, urged security forces to deal decisively with anyone violating the curfew. Saleh commended the security forces in enforcing the curfew, which ultimately aimed at preserving wellbeing of public. Saleh warned earlier that anyone caught breaching the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined KD 10,000 pursuant to Civil Defense Law.

Elderly people

In the meantime, Saleh said that the security institution takes into consideration conditions of elderly people and persons with disabilities while issuing permits to exempt them from restrictions relating to curfew. Saleh reminded all personnel of the security institution of the need to make life easier for those people, according to a press release from the Interior Ministry’s Public Relations and Security Media Department. He made the comments after making an inspection tour at the security waivers center in Al-Adan.

Accompanied by Lt Gen Nahham, they were briefed on the regulations set for issuing security permits regarding the persons entitled for these waivers and operating system of the center as well as the controls on movement of individuals during the partial 11-hour curfew. The minister commended the preparedness of security personnel to deal with the current emergency, appreciating the cooperation shown by everybody, the statement added. – KUNA