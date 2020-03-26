KUWAIT: Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Chief of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday held discussions with Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Chief of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah coordination with state authorities partaking in special measures to face the novel coronavirus.

The army said in a statement that the officials, during the meeting held at the Cabinet Secretariat General, addressed mechanisms related to the measures. The meeting was attended by the Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammed Al-Kheder, Interior Undersecretary Maj Gen Essam Al-Naham, officials of the ministries of defense, foreign and internal affairs. – KUNA