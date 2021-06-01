KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Monday discussed common topics separately with ambassadors of the UAE, Canada and India; Matar Al-Neyadi, Louis-Pierre Emond and Sibi George respectively. This came during the separate meetings held between the minister and the envoys to discuss the most important topics and matters of common concern, and means of boosting cooperation and action between Kuwait, and the sisterly and friendly states, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement.

The gatherings also focused on the latest developments on both regional and international arenas, it added. The Indian ambassador expressed appreciation to Kuwait for its big efforts and medical aid provided to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in India, according to the statement. This mirrors the depth of friendly relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries, it added. – KUNA