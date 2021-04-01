KUWAIT: Ministry of Health (MoH) Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad on Wednesday announced a noticeable decrease of coronavirus infections among Kuwaitis compared with previous months. Speaking at a news conference, Sanad said the ratio of COVID-19 infection among Kuwaitis is less than 55 percent compared with 68 percent at some times over the last few months, warning against an increase in infections among residents.

Field medical swabs still indicate to a rise in the infection rate, he showed, calling for taking utmost measures of caution. Getting out of this crisis requires a common responsibility, receiving vaccination and continue abiding by preventive measures, he stressed. Despite all challenges facing those who deal with the pandemic, there are still hopes for a better future to get out of this crisis, he affirmed.

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day; on March 30, Sanad expressed gratitude to all doctors and medical staff as well as all frontline workers for their efforts in facing the pandemic. He noted that the global indicators are still growing as figures have increased from 127.8 million cases to 128.8 million in two days. Earlier Wednesday, Dr Sanad announced five deaths and 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,313 and total infections to 232,103. – KUNA