KUWAIT/BRUSSELS: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed Kuwait’s delegation participating in the fifth edition of the Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’ held online Tuesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah delivered a speech saying that through the past 10 years, Syrian people suffered many violations and practices against human rights and international laws causing huge human suffering. The Syrian refugee crisis is considered the largest crisis in the world, as there are about 5.6 million registered Syrian refugees in the region and about 6.2 million displaced inside Syria, he said.

Kuwait believes that the situation in Syria has become more complicated due to the interference of external parties and difficulties facing the peace talks sponsored by the UN, the Foreign Minister added. Sheikh Al-Sabah expressed hope of conference outcomes, which will contribute in alleviating the suffering of Syrian people, especially since the absence of a political solution calls to find a peaceful one that ends the Syrian conflict.

In this regard, the State of Kuwait reiterates that military solution is not a resolve to the Syrian crisis, where the only effective solution is a comprehensive political one in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and Declaration of Geneva 1/2012.

The pledge announced at 2019 Brussels Conference, amounting $300 million for a period of three years (2019, 2020, 2021), is being implemented, and committed to fulfilling stated commitments for 2021, he stressed. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah concluded with hope on current conference outcomes that will provide noticeable results that will contribute in achieving sustainable peace and true reconciliation between Syrian people.

$6.4 billion

The fifth Brussels virtual Conference on Syria chaired by the European Union and the United Nation concluded Tuesday evening with total pledges of 5.3 billion euro ($6.4 billion) for 2021, including 3.6 billion euro ($4.4 billion) in grants. Of this amount, 3.7 billion euro ($4.3 billion) were announced by the EU: 1.12 billion euro ($1.31 billion) coming from the European Commission and 2.6 billion euro ($3 billion) from EU Member States.

For the years 2022 and beyond, 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) will be in grants, Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management announced at the end of the meeting. In addition to grants, international financial institutions and donors have announced loans in concessional terms in the amount of 5.9 billion euro ($7 billion), he added. “The international community must not lose sight of the plight of the affected civilians. The EU is stepping up its humanitarian assistance to save lives on the ground. We are renewing our commitment to helping the Syrian people and the hosting communities,” said Lenarcic.

Earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell speaking at the conference said “Today, we reaffirm the support of the international community for United Nations Security Resolution 2254. Over 85 delegates from more than 55 countries and over 25 international organizations gathered virtually, reconfirming the resolution’s core message: Syrians must decide the future of Syria.”

“European Union has made clear, we cannot and we will not normalize anything while violence and repression continues. Nor can we accept that elections as currently planned by the regime should lead to any measures of international normalization, no,” stressed Borrell Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator – represented the UN at the event.

In his video message Antonio Guterres, United nations Secretary General Session stressed on the need for a political solution after ten years of conflict in Syria. Meanwhile, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes and Minister of Development Cooperation Meryame Kitir announced today 18 million euro ($21 million) in additional humanitarian aid for the Syrian people. – KUNA