KUWAIT: World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on October 16th. World Food Day aims to promote healthy diets and eradicate hunger issues by 2030. The theme for World Food Day 2021 is ‘Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow’.

The theme of this year is based on appreciating the individuals who have contributed to creating sustainable surroundings where no one is left hungry. One of the best ways to celebrate World Food Day is by giving food to people who need it the most.

The Dawoodi Bohra community in Kuwait, under the blessing and guidance of our spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS, distributed 650 packets of healthy and hygiene cooked food packets in various labor camps. The main objective of the event was to heighten public awareness on the problem of hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.