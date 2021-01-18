KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute, of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, announced yesterday singing a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), which aims to provide advanced training to raise diabetes healthcare standards in primary care centers in Kuwait.

Director General of the center, Dr Qais Al-Duwairi, said in a statement to the press that WHO’s desire to cooperate with the institute comes from its efforts in researching, treating diabetes and its complications and spreading awareness about ways to prevent it over the past years.

The agreement aims to establish an effective electronic platform about diabetes research and awareness, to enhance public awareness about diabetes and its complications, and to make efforts to reduce the prevalence and incidence of diabetes, he said.

It also aims to conduct researches, administrative and medical activities on diabetes to achieve the Institute’s mission, in addition to provide advanced and specialized training methodologies, he added. Dasman Diabetes Institute is making remarkable progress, especially in the field of research and publishing a large number of studies in prestigious and refereed international journals, and it pays great attention to scientific research in the first place. – KUNA